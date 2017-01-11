Ryder Cup section header

Jim Furyk confirmed as USA captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
USA announce that Jim Furyk will captain the side at next year's Ryder Cup in Paris, and the 46-year-old has hinted that he may also play in the competition.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Jim Furyk has been announced as USA captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris, while Davis Love will take on the vice-captaincy role.

The 46-year-old, twice on the winning side in the competition as a player, has yet to rule out being a player-captain next year.

Furyk admits that it is an "honour" to take on captaincy duties, as the United States attempt to defend the title they won at Hazeltine three months ago - their first success since 2008.

"I get chills thinking about all the events I've been lucky enough to take part in. To be sitting here as the 2018 captain is such an honour," he said.

"This is such an honour. I'm actually a little overwhelmed. It's no secret, it's been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf."

The 2018 Ryder Cup gets under way in the French capital on September 28, 2018.

Jim Furyk (L) and Hunter Mahan of the United States watch from the 7th tee during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at Gleneagles on September 27, 2014
