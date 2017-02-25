Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan tied for lead at Honda Classic

American pair Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Honda Classic.
Ryan Palmer has moved into a share of the lead at the Honda Classic after shooting a second-round 65.

The American hit seven birdies to move to the top of the leaderboard alongside Wesley Bryan, who maintained his place with a score of 66.

Rickie Fowler is in third after recording a second successive 66, while Anirban Lahiri, CT Pan and Graham DeLaet make up the remainder of the top five.

Martin Kaymer and England's Tyrrell Hatton are in a share of seventh, Luke Donald is tied for 11th, while Ian Poulter and Paul Casey feature in a group of 20 players who are in 28th place.

Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell are a shot further adrift in 48th spot but both safely made the cut for the weekend.

