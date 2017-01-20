Martin Kaymer holds narrow lead in Abu Dhabi

Martin Kaymer in action during round two of the KLM Open on September 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Martin Kaymer records a second successive round of 66 to hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 17:23 UK

Martin Kaymer has opened up a one-shot lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after shooting a 66 during his second round.

The three-time winner hit six birdies and an eagle to hold a narrow advantage over Rafa Cabrera Bello, who also registered a 66 on Friday.

Paul Dunne, Tommy Fleetwood and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are all a shot further adrift in a tie for third place, while first-round leader Henrik Stenson is in sixth spot after only producing a 71.

A round of 65 from England's Chris Paisley has moved him inside the top 10, while compatriot Lee Westwood is in 12th position after a solid round of 69.

World number three Dustin Johnson is in 38th spot after an improved showing on Friday, but Masters champion Danny Willett missed the cut after reaching the halfway stage on six-over-par.

Henrik Stenson of Sweden with the DP World Tour Championship trophy after the final round of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 23, 2014
Read Next:
Stenson named European Golfer of the Year
>
View our homepages for Martin Kaymer, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Paul Dunne, Tommy Fleetwood, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Henrik Stenson, Chris Paisley, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett, Golf
Your Comments


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand