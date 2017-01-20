Martin Kaymer records a second successive round of 66 to hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Martin Kaymer has opened up a one-shot lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after shooting a 66 during his second round.

The three-time winner hit six birdies and an eagle to hold a narrow advantage over Rafa Cabrera Bello, who also registered a 66 on Friday.

Paul Dunne, Tommy Fleetwood and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are all a shot further adrift in a tie for third place, while first-round leader Henrik Stenson is in sixth spot after only producing a 71.

A round of 65 from England's Chris Paisley has moved him inside the top 10, while compatriot Lee Westwood is in 12th position after a solid round of 69.

World number three Dustin Johnson is in 38th spot after an improved showing on Friday, but Masters champion Danny Willett missed the cut after reaching the halfway stage on six-over-par.