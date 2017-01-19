Henrik Stenson hits an eight-under-par round of 64 to move into the lead after the first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The world number four hit eight birdies during a faultless round of 64 to hold an advantage over a group of four players.

Martin Kaymer, Oliver Fisher, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Marc Warren all recorded scores of 66, while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are a shot further adrift in a share of sixth spot.

As many as 17 players produced rounds of 68, including Lee Westwood and Branden Grace - while Ian Poulter is in contention in 27th position.

However, Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett - who both won Major tournaments in 2016 - are well off the pace in 75th and 11th place respectively.