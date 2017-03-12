Adam Hadwin extends lead to four shots at Valspar Championship

General detail of a golf ball next to a hole during the first round of the Majorca Classic 2004 at Pula Golf Club on October 14, 2004
© Getty Images
Adam Hadwin remains on course for a first PGA Tour win after extending his lead at the top of the Valspar Championship standings to four shots.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 09:29 UK

Adam Hadwin has opened up a four-stroke lead at the top of the Valspar Championship leaderboard after carding a third-round 67 in Florida.

The 29-year-old raced ahead on day two and was able to push on during Saturday's session, making a bogey-free round to move further ahead of the chasing pack.

Hadwin, who has never previously won on the PGA Tour, recorded four birdies to take him to 14-under par for the tournament, four strokes ahead of Patrick Cantlay and five in front of Jim Herman.

Cantlay impressed with five birdies in a round of 66 to overtake early leader Herman, whose back-to-back rounds of 71 leaves him in third place heading into the final day.

Two more Americans make up the top five as Dominic Bozzelli (-8) is in fourth, while JJ Henry and Henrik Stenson are in a tie for fifth on seven under.

Golf
Read Next:
GB&I take Walker Cup lead
>
View our homepages for Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, Jim Herman, Dominic Bozzelli, JJ Henry, Henrik Stenson, Golf
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Golf on LockerDome
 