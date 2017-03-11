Adam Hadwin storms into one-shot lead at Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin produces a run of five consecutive birdies as he powers into a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Valspar Championship in Tampa.
Saturday, March 11, 2017

The Canadian reeled off five consecutive birdies after the turn and picked up another shot at the 17th in a best-of-the-day 64, which lifted him to the top of the leaderboard on 10 under par.

Hadwin edged ahead of overnight leader Jim Herman, while Henrik Stenson goes into the weekend three shots off the pace after a level-par 71 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

Stenson is alongside Dominic Bozzelli and Russell Henley on seven under, with Wesley Bryan alone in seventh place, four shots off the lead.

South Africa's Tyrone van Aswegen was one of the biggest movers among the early starters, carding eight birdies as he made a 65 that set the clubhouse target at eight under.

A seventh-placed finish would secure Ian Poulter's PGA Tour card for the season, and he improved his chances with a hard-working 67 which lifted him to three under.

Graeme McDowell holed a 30-foot putt on the final green to scrape into the weekend on level par, while Bubba Watson, Ernie Els and Luke Donald were among the players to miss the halfway cut.

