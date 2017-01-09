Justin Thomas wins the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii by three shots after holding off a challenge from Hideki Matsuyama.

Justin Thomas has claimed his third PGA Tour title by winning the Tournament of Champions with a three-shot victory in Hawaii.

The American faced a final-day challenge from Hideki Matsuyama, who began the round two shots adrift in Kapalua.

Thomas hit three birdies on the front nine, but a bogey on the 10th and double bogey on the 15th gave Matsuyama hope, and at one point, the leader's five-shot advantage dropped to just one.

In the end, birdies on the final two holes resulted in Thomas taking the trophy with a four-under 69 round, while his Japanese opponent hit three-under 70.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth finished joint third with Pat Perez and Ryan Moore after carding an eight-under 65, which left him six shots off top spot.