Justin Thomas leads the way in Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas of United States in action during round two of the CIMB Classic at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2015
© Getty Images
American Justin Thomas heads into the final day of the Tournament of Champions with a two-shot lead.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 10:23 UK

Justin Thomas has taken the lead on day three of the Tournament of Champions after shooting three straight 67s.

The American holds a two-shot lead over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama following his hat-trick of birdies in Hawaii.

Thomas's US compatriots William McGirt, Jimmy Walker and Ryan Moore ended day three tied in third place on 14 under.

Meanwhile, world number one Jason Day is currently off the pace, with the Australian lying in 13th place after carding a three-under 70.

Scotland's Russell Knox also has ground to make up heading into the final round, ending day three seven shots off the lead.

