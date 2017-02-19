Australian Brett Rumford regains his European Tour card with victory in the inaugural ISPS Handa World Super 6 in his home city of Perth.

Australia's Brett Rumford has claimed a sixth European Tour title with victory on home soil at the inaugural ISPS World Super 6 in Perth.

The 39-year-old was top of the leaderboard for all three strokeplay rounds and had a bye into round two for Sunday's six-hole knockout matchplay format.

Rumford saw off Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby and Adam Bland to reach the final, where a fine finish against Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai gave him a 2&1 win.

Australian Bland claimed third spot after beating compatriot Jason Scrivener 1up in their play-off.

Pre-tournament favourite Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, took fifth place after seeing off Steven Jeffress.