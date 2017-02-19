Result: Brett Rumford wins inaugural ISPS World Super 6 title in perth

Brett Rumford of Australia plays his second shot on the 18th hole during day two of the 2016 Perth International on February 26, 2016
Australian Brett Rumford regains his European Tour card with victory in the inaugural ISPS Handa World Super 6 in his home city of Perth.
Australia's Brett Rumford has claimed a sixth European Tour title with victory on home soil at the inaugural ISPS World Super 6 in Perth.

The 39-year-old was top of the leaderboard for all three strokeplay rounds and had a bye into round two for Sunday's six-hole knockout matchplay format.

Rumford saw off Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby and Adam Bland to reach the final, where a fine finish against Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai gave him a 2&1 win.

Australian Bland claimed third spot after beating compatriot Jason Scrivener 1up in their play-off.

Pre-tournament favourite Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, took fifth place after seeing off Steven Jeffress.

