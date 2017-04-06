Alain Prost wants tyre choice freedom in Formula 1

Alain Prost pictured on June 27, 2015
© Getty Images
F1 legend Alain Prost says that more tyre freedom will spice up the sport's battles.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 08:32 UK

Formula 1 legend Alain Prost has said that more tyre freedom will spice up the sport's battles.

With the new regulations making the cars faster and harder to drive in 2017, some still worry that overtaking and exciting tyre strategies will in fact be even less likely this year.

Yet quadruple world champion Prost, an advisor to Renault, thinks that tweaks to the tyre rules would help with both.

"Let the drivers put together their own tyre choices from the five different compounds and assemble 13 sets according to their wishes," he said.

Currently, Pirelli takes three consecutive compounds to each race and tightly controls how the teams can select them.

Prost told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "I would even let them use different tyre types in one set - so a soft for the left and a hard for the right, or vice versa."

The Frenchman said that would likely result in vastly different race strategies, performance variation and potential mistakes, and bring out the driving 'personality' of the drivers.

"I would also remove the rule that you have to use two different tyre compounds," said Prost. "If you want to use a hard tyre without making a pitstop, please do.

"Or perhaps another would be faster with two stops and only using the softest tyres."

He said that his proposal would mean races are often won due to "the feel of the drivers. And it could provoke surprises."

The 2017 championship continues this weekend with the Chinese Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Ricciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'
>
View our homepages for Alain Prost, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 