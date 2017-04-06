Daniel Ricciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'

Daniel Ricciardo thinks that Mercedes continues to have the quickest car in Formula 1.
Daniel Ricciardo has said that he thinks Mercedes continue to have the quickest car in Formula 1.

That is despite the fact that Sebastian Vettel carried Ferrari's winter promise into the 2017 season by winning the recent Australian Grand Prix.

However, Red Bull driver Ricciardo said that he is happy Ferrari won the season opener, because he thinks Mercedes will in fact be the stronger title contender this year.

"In a way, it's nice that someone took the win away from Mercedes," he told the South China Morning Post.

"I still think Mercedes is the quickest package and they are the team to beat but it's good that some people can take points away from them for now and hopefully gives us the chance to be in the fight."

Indeed, Renault-powered Red Bull were clearly the third force in Melbourne, admitting a lack of performance from both chassis and engine.

Ricciardo also had a troubled home race in Australia, crashing in qualifying and hitting multiple reliability problems in the race.

"To finish qualifying and to start the race will already be better than Melbourne," he said ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

"A podium would be a strong weekend for us. That's what we are targeting but we have to get closer to Ferrari and Mercedes."

Red Bull have 10 points to Mercedes's 33 and Ferrari's 37 heading into the weekend.

Former driver Gerhard Berger sits in a car on track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Berger thinks Mercedes still ahead
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 