Gerhard Berger, Flavio Briatore doubt Bernie Ecclestone will return

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock before the first practice session at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi on November 27, 2015
© AFP
Two experienced Formula 1 pundits do not believe that Bernie Ecclestone will mount a comeback.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 08:52 UK

Two experienced Formula 1 pundits do not believe that Bernie Ecclestone will mount a comeback.

The deposed F1 supremo has already dismissed claims that he might set up a rival 'breakaway' series, but retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg is not so sure.

"Ecclestone has said that but you can't believe it because he's [returned] before," Rosberg told Spain's Marca. "And Toto Wolff has said that [Ecclestone] will come back somehow."

Asked if a 'breakaway' would be a wise move for Ecclestone, F1 legend Gerhard Berger told Auto Motor und Sport: "Bernie doesn't need advice.

"He knows exactly what he is doing and whether he can succeed. He is the cleverest person I've ever met in motor sport.

"He has only one drawback. And that's time."

Indeed, Ecclestone is 86, and a man who knows him well, former Renault boss Flavio Briatore, calls the breakaway talk "gossip that makes no sense".

"I hear from him every day," Briatore told Italian broadcaster Sky Sport 24.

"Becoming honorary president now, the apprentice when he was the master, is the worst thing that can happen.

"But Bernie is 86 years old and he now has to enjoy life - because if you are 90 you are already lucky."

Ecclestone had run Formula 1 for 40 years before the recent takeover.

Kevin Magnussen of Renault in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Magnussen: '2017 rules good for F1 and for me'
>
View our homepages for Bernie Ecclestone, Nico Rosberg, Toto Wolff, Gerhard Berger, Flavio Briatore, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0