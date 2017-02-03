Robert Kubica to race top prototype at Le Mans

Robert Kubica in the regrouping of Corte during day one of the WRC France on October 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Robert Kubica is inching close to his old days in Formula 1 after signing to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 09:04 UK

Robert Kubica is inching tantalisingly close to his old days in Formula 1.

The Pole, now 32, has competed at the highest level of world rallying, but been unable to return to single seaters after almost severing his wrist in a 2011 crash.

However, the former BMW and Renault driver has now signed to return full-time in the top prototype category of the world endurance championship, including the 2017 Le Mans race.

"After my time in rally I've been looking for something as close to formula one as possible," he said as the news of his seat with former F1 boss Colin Kolles's team emerged.

"This is exactly what I've found in LMP1."

Restrictions in the cockpit due to his arm injury is what has stopped his return to single seaters to date, but Kubica has already tested the Le Mans car and says that he "felt comfortable".

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'
>
View our homepages for Robert Kubica, Colin Kolles, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0