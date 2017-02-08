Bank guarantee secures 2018 French Grand Prix return

France's return to the Formula 1 calendar is definitely on for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 08:21 UK

France's return to the Formula 1 calendar is definitely on for 2018.

In December, it emerged that after a decade's absence, France will be back on the 2018 schedule with a race at Paul Ricard and a new five-year contract.

Until now the actual deal was not complete, but French publications including La Provence now report that Paul Ricard's 2018 race will definitely happen.

"December 5 was a historic date because that was when we announced the return," said organiser and local politician Christian Estrosi.

"But this is another historic date, because now we can say 'The return of the French Grand Prix is go!'

"We have just obtained the bank guarantee for the sustainability of our race with Credit Agricole Alpes-Provence", Estrosi announced.

"There was no viable grand prix without a bank guarantee, but it was accepted a few days ago."

The last French Grand Prix was won by Ferrari's Felipe Massa in 2008.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
McLaren confirm Jost Capito exit
>
View our homepages for Christian Estrosi, Felipe Massa, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0