McLaren confirm Jost Capito exit

McLaren confirm the departure of Jost Capito from the team.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 08:47 UK

McLaren have now confirmed the departure of Jost Capito.

Just four months after he started work, it emerged before Christmas that the 58-year-old German - who had left VW to be McLaren's new CEO - was in fact now leaving McLaren.

The news came amid a period of upheaval for the beleaguered British team, whose supremo Ron Dennis was ousted at the end of a bitter shareholders dispute.

Indeed, it has emerged that McLaren will drop the iconic "MP4" - which for decades had referred to Dennis's 'Project 4' organisation - from their car name for 2017.

Now, Italy's Corriere della Sera confirms that Capito has in fact left the team.

A team spokesman told GMM: "Regrettably, we have not been able to find common ground with Jost with regard to what is and will be needed to make the team successful again.

"As a result, we have agreed that he will leave McLaren Racing and will now consider other opportunities. We wish him success in his future endeavours."

Stoffel Vandoorne will join Fernando Alonso at McLaren for the 2017 championship.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
McLaren team rejects BMW rumours
>
View our homepages for Jost Capito, Ron Dennis, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Sports Mole logo
McLaren confirm Jost Capito exit
 Sports Mole logo
McLaren team rejects BMW rumours
 Mclaren F1 Jenson Button barcelona test feb 2016
McLaren hint at 2017 livery change
Alonso 'not afraid' of rookie VandoorneVandoorne unsure McLaren can win in 2017Boullier targets top four for McLarenMcLaren to run new Honda engine in 2017Ramirez: 'Politics spoiling McLaren passion'
Brown plays down McLaren sale talkMercedes 'not ruling out' Alonso for 2017 seatVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiButton confirms retirement from F1Alonso not sure McLaren will get 2017 right
> McLaren Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0