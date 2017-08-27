Lewis Hamilton lavishes praise on the Mercedes setup after coming first at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on the Mercedes team following his victory at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old was quick to thank his teammates after his first-place finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel reduced the deficit at the top of the driver rankings to seven points.

"It has been a strong weekend for myself and the team," BBC Sport quotes Hamilton as saying. "Really grateful for all the hard work.

"Vettel did a great race, he was very consistently throughout and it was fun to be racing against Sebastian at his best and the car at his best, we were within half a tenth every lap and that is what racing is about.

"They were able to keep up so I think they had better pace but fortunately I was just about able to stay ahead."

Hamilton has the chance to narrow the gap between himself and Vettel at the top of the standings even further next weekend, when the pair will compete in the Italian Grand Prix.