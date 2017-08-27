Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton moves to within seven points of Sebastian Vettel at the top of the Formula 1 driver rankings after winning the Belgian Grand Prix.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has moved to within seven points of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the top of the Formula 1 driver rankings after winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Vettel crossed the line in second position after failing to move past the Brit, while Daniel Ricciardo finished third as the Red Bull driver strengthened his grip on fourth place with his sixth podium of the season.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas made up the top five on an afternoon that brought Hamilton the 58th win of his now 200-race career.

Fernando Alonso failed to reach the chequered flag for the eighth time this season, while Max Verstappen was forced to retire after losing engine power.

The battle between Hamilton and Vettel will resume in the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

Final standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
5. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
6. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
7. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
8. Felipe Massa (Williams)
9. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
10. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)
11. Lance Stroll (Williams)
12. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
13. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)
14. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
16. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)
17. Sergio Perez (Force India)
RET. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
RET. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
RET. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

