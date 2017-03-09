Fernando Alonso gives the strongest indication yet that he will stay in Formula 1 beyond 2017.

Even amid his obvious frustration with the Honda situation, Fernando Alonso has given the strongest indication yet that he will stay in Formula 1 beyond 2017.

Until now, the Spaniard has been making no promises beyond his expiring McLaren-Honda contract.

However, he said in Barcelona that even though Honda is lacking "30 kilometres per hour" on the straights at present, he is enjoying driving "in the corners".

"If the others start braking later than me and accelerating earlier, then I know it is time to stop," Alonso, 35, is quoted as saying by the Spanish press in Barcelona.

"But right now the exact opposite is the case. I see myself at the highest level. I feel very good. I also think that with the new cars I can take full advantage of my driving style."

Alonso also indicated that he has no intention of quitting F1 while his results are at a low.

"I will not stop racing without a good feeling that I feel I deserve," he said. "I have prepared better than ever. I really enjoy driving this car and I feel strong, it's just the car does not have the necessary power.

"I am confident that this year we can be competitive, I just don't know when. If everything is in the wrong direction, I will attack next year."

Alonso's F1 career began in 2001 with Minardi.