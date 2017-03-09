Fernando Alonso: 'McLaren's one problem is Honda'

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Fernando Alonso isolates Honda as the only missing piece in his quest to get back to winning in Formula 1.
McLaren's works partner is struggling yet again at the beginning of its third consecutive season with the British team, and Alonso has now made his frustration clear.

Asked if the new regulations mean he is flat-out through turn 3 at the Barcelona test, he joked: "Yes, but I think we are full throttle in many corners!"

As for what exactly is wrong with Honda's project in 2017, the Spaniard insisted ironically: "I think that's a question for Honda. I'm not an engine designer. Maybe I will be one day."

Jokes aside, it was clear that Alonso's strategy is not to shield Honda from criticism amid McLaren's situation.

"Everything is working well with the chassis. We only have one problem, which is the power unit," he said.

Yet the 35-year-old said there is always hope of an improvement.

"Neither last week's specification nor this week's was giving what we believed or what was expected. So for Australia we have to wait and see," he is quoted as saying by the Spanish press.

"The situation is similar to last year but it's a bit more frustrating now because we counted a lot on the new regulations. We had hoped to close the gap over the winter.

"In the team, we are all ready to win except Honda."

The new season begins in Melbourne on March 26.


McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier looks on in the paddock during day one of Formula One testing at Yas Marina Circuit on November 25, 2014
