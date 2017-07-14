New Transfer Talk header

Ipswich Town loan Dominic Iorfa from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dominic Iorfa in action for Wolves on January 24, 2015
Ipswich Town announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa.
Friday, July 14, 2017 at 17:03 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa has signed a season-long loan deal with Ipswich Town.

Iorfa has made 93 appearances in the first team at Molineux since joining the club in January 2014, but he has fallen down the pecking order over the past 12 months.

New head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has brought in a number of defensive signings since his arrival in the West Midlands and with the 22-year-old having only been used as backup under Paul Lambert, he was soon at risk of being allowed to leave the club.

The England Under-21 international was a late substitute in his nation's semi-final defeat to Germany at Under-21 Euro 2017, but he has returned from a short break to pass a medical with the Tractor Boys.

Iorfa becomes Mick McCarthy's fifth new signing this summer, with Joe Garner, Bersant Celina, Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi having already penned terms at Portman Road.

New generic football image
