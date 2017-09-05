Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Monaco star Thomas Lemar 'wanted to join Arsenal and Liverpool'

AS Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev claims that Thomas Lemar was interested in Arsenal and Liverpool. Read more.

Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'

Arsenal are reportedly planning to hold talks with a number of its key players with contracts expiring at the end of next season. Read more.

Antonio Conte to blame for Ross Barkley snub?

Joey Barton claims that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley's deadline-day move to Chelsea fell through because Blues boss Antonio Conte had his phone switched off. Read more.

Nice chief: 'Barcelona pulled plug on Jean Michael Seri transfer'

Barcelona are to blame for the botched transfer that would have saw Jean Michael Seri leave Nice in a £36.8m deal, according to Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere. Read more.

Lionel Messi 'blocked Mesut Ozil move to Barcelona'

Barcelona were reportedly prepared to make a summer bid for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil before Lionel Messi stepped in to block the transfer. Read more.

Advisor demands new deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur should hand Toby Alderweireld a new contract or allow him to leave the Premier League club, according to advisor Stijn Francis. Read more.

Bacary Sagna close to deciding on new club?

Defender Bacary Sagna is reportedly close to making a final decision on a new club after being released by Manchester City at the end of last season. Read more.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to make Tottenham Hotspur move in January?

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will reportedly sign for Tottenham Hotspur in January after allegedly deciding to spurn a move to Chelsea on deadline day. Read more.

Lionel Messi to consider Barcelona future?

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his future at Camp Nou after the club's dealings in the transfer market. Read more.