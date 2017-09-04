New Transfer Talk header

Lionel Messi to consider Barcelona future?

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his future at Camp Nou after the club's dealings in the transfer market.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 09:36 UK

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has reportedly started to contemplate a move away from the Catalan giants.

Messi is largely considered to be the greatest player in Barcelona's history and has allegedly agreed to extend his contract at Camp Nou, but it appears that the Argentine has not been impressed with the club's dealings in the transfer market.

According to Diario Gol, the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and the failure to sign either Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho or compatriot Angel di Maria from PSG has led to 30-year-old considering a switch to another club.

It has been claimed that Messi would like assurances over Barcelona's direction in the transfer market before committing his future to the La Liga outfit, where he has played his football since 2001.

Ousmane Dembele has been brought in from Borussia Dortmund, but it has been suggested that the £96.8m signing of the French international has not been enough to satisfy the playmaker.

Messi has netted twice this season with Barcelona sitting in second place in the La Liga table after two matches.

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
