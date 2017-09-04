New Transfer Talk header

Bacary Sagna close to deciding on new club?

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Defender Bacary Sagna is reportedly close to making a final decision on a new club after being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 10:40 UK

Former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has reportedly been provided with options from England and abroad ahead of making a decision over a new club.

At the end of last season, Sagna's three-year spell at the Etihad Stadium ended at the conclusion of his contract, but the full-back is yet to link up with another team.

However, according to the Daily Mail, clubs in England, Italy, Portugal and Turkey are all in the running to add the Frenchman to their squad.

While Sagna has previously been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and West Ham United, Serie A club Torino, Portuguese duo Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, and Turkey's Besiktas and Bursaspor are also said to be in the running.

The 34-year-old has spent the last decade of his career in England, with 267 appearances being made in the Premier League.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
