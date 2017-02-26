New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Jose Mourinho

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Kylian Mbappe tops Manchester City's summer wishlist?
AS Monaco youngster Kylian Mbappe, who found the net in the 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in midweek, is reportedly a summer transfer target for the Citizens. Read more.

Report: Manchester United lead race for Gianluigi Donnarumma
A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, but Manchester City have also shown an interest. Read more.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'in regular contact' with Barcelona's Neymar?
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly contacts Barcelona striker Neymar as he considers a bid to sign to Brazilian attacker in the summer. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to wait on new Manchester United deal?
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly stalling on a new contract at Old Trafford due to his wish to play in the Champions League next season. Read more.

