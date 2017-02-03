New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Aguero, Joel Ekstrand

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 09:06 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

West Ham United owner David Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'
West Ham United co-owner David Gold says that the club could have raked in a higher fee for Dimitri Payet. Read more.

Inter Milan plotting summer bid for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero?
Reports suggest that Inter Milan are plotting a summer bid for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Rotherham United sign Joel Ekstrand on free transfer
Joel Ekstrand joins Rotherham United on a free transfer after leaving Bristol City. Read more.

Jese Rodriguez unkeen on Paris Saint-Germain return
Jese Rodriguez admits that he is unkeen to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell at Las Palmas expires. Read more.

Report: German youngster Daniel Hanslik on trial at Arsenal
Daniel Hanslik, a 20-year-old who plays for German fifth-tier side SV Steinbach, shares a photo of himself alongside Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi. Read more.

Axel Tuanzebe signs Manchester United contract extension until 2020
Manchester United confirm that 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2020. Read more.

Manchester United, Derby County agree to end James Wilson's loan
Manchester United and Derby County agree to cancel James Wilson's loan deal due to the striker's injury woes. Read more.

Agent of Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at Napoli move
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola hints that the Manchester United striker may leave the club for Napoli. Read more.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to be handed £100m to spend on summer transfers?
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly be handed £100m to spend in the summer transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United 'deny reports deal has been agreed to sign Antoine Griezmann'
Manchester United reportedly deny claims that they have agreed in principle to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer. Read more.

Ryan Fraser signs new three-and-a-half-year Bournemouth contract
Ryan Fraser signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Bournemouth after making 13 Premier League appearances this season. Read more.

A general view of Elland Road Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on August 17, 2013
