West Ham United owner David Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'

West Ham United co-owner David Gold says that the club could have raked in a higher fee for Dimitri Payet.

Inter Milan plotting summer bid for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero?

Reports suggest that Inter Milan are plotting a summer bid for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Rotherham United sign Joel Ekstrand on free transfer

Joel Ekstrand joins Rotherham United on a free transfer after leaving Bristol City.

Jese Rodriguez unkeen on Paris Saint-Germain return

Jese Rodriguez admits that he is unkeen to return to Paris Saint-Germain when his loan spell at Las Palmas expires.

Report: German youngster Daniel Hanslik on trial at Arsenal

Daniel Hanslik, a 20-year-old who plays for German fifth-tier side SV Steinbach, shares a photo of himself alongside Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.

Axel Tuanzebe signs Manchester United contract extension until 2020

Manchester United confirm that 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed a new contract with the Red Devils until 2020.

Manchester United, Derby County agree to end James Wilson's loan

Manchester United and Derby County agree to cancel James Wilson's loan deal due to the striker's injury woes.

Agent of Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at Napoli move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola hints that the Manchester United striker may leave the club for Napoli.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to be handed £100m to spend on summer transfers?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will reportedly be handed £100m to spend in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United 'deny reports deal has been agreed to sign Antoine Griezmann'

Manchester United reportedly deny claims that they have agreed in principle to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Ryan Fraser signs new three-and-a-half-year Bournemouth contract

Ryan Fraser signs a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Bournemouth after making 13 Premier League appearances this season.