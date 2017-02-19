Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Barcelona fail with Ander Capa bid

A report claims that Barcelona fail with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa, who has a release clause of £8.5m. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Summer transfer plans underway'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that the club's plans for the summer transfer window are already well underway. Read more.

Giuseppe Marotta doubts Marco Verratti signing

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta claims that his team 'do not have an opportunity' to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Read more.

Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'

A report claims that Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea's contract rebel Dominic Solanke. Read more.