Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ander Capa, Jurgen Klopp, Giuseppe Marotta

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Barcelona fail with Ander Capa bid
A report claims that Barcelona fail with a £1.7m bid for Eibar defender Ander Capa, who has a release clause of £8.5m. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp: 'Summer transfer plans underway'
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals that the club's plans for the summer transfer window are already well underway. Read more.

Giuseppe Marotta doubts Marco Verratti signing
Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta claims that his team 'do not have an opportunity' to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. Read more.

Arsenal 'enter race for Dominic Solanke'
A report claims that Arsenal join Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea's contract rebel Dominic Solanke. Read more.

