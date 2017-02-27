Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Sergio Aguero to push through move to Real Madrid

A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to join Real Madrid in the summer, but he will only be allowed to leave if £60m is offered. Read more.

Report: Arsenal set sights on Manchester City teen Jadon Sancho

Young forward Jadon Sancho, rated highly by Manchester City after impressing at age-grade level, is reportedly a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal. Read more.

Jose Mourinho remains hopeful over new Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal

Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United fans will continue to hound Zlatan Ibrahimovic until he pens a new deal, saying that he is hopeful of seeing him commit. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'

Adrien Rabiot admits that he is "open to offers" from other clubs, despite being contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2019 Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'tried to offload Angel di Maria'

Angel di Maria reportedly blasts "disrespectful" Paris Saint-Germain over rumoured attempts to sell the winger during the January transfer window. Read more.