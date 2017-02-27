New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jadon Sancho

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 08:41 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Sergio Aguero to push through move to Real Madrid
A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to join Real Madrid in the summer, but he will only be allowed to leave if £60m is offered. Read more.

Report: Arsenal set sights on Manchester City teen Jadon Sancho
Young forward Jadon Sancho, rated highly by Manchester City after impressing at age-grade level, is reportedly a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal. Read more.

Jose Mourinho remains hopeful over new Zlatan Ibrahimovic deal
Jose Mourinho jokes that Manchester United fans will continue to hound Zlatan Ibrahimovic until he pens a new deal, saying that he is hopeful of seeing him commit. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'
Adrien Rabiot admits that he is "open to offers" from other clubs, despite being contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2019 Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'tried to offload Angel di Maria'
Angel di Maria reportedly blasts "disrespectful" Paris Saint-Germain over rumoured attempts to sell the winger during the January transfer window. Read more.

Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Brandt, Bacca, Rooney
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 