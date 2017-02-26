A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is hoping to join Real Madrid in the summer, but he will only be allowed to leave if £60m is offered.

Sergio Aguero wants to leave Manchester City at the end of the season to join Real Madrid, according to a report.

The Argentina international's future at the Etihad Stadium has been in doubt since he was overlooked for first-team selection following the mid-season arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

An untimely injury picked up by the former Palmeiras forward has given Aguero a chance to stake his claim once more, but he is said to be keen to move on in the summer after six years at the club.

It is claimed by The Sun that Spanish giants Madrid are also interested in pushing through a move, seeing the 28-year-old as the ideal man to lead their attack, but City are unwilling to do business for anything less than £60m.

Aguero, who featured close to 200 times for city rivals Atletico Madrid prior to making a switch to the Premier League, found the net twice against AS Monaco earlier this week to make it 17 goals in 28 appearances this term.