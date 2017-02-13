Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Fraser (26'), Arter (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Sterling (29'), Mings (69' og.)
Toure (10'), Sterling (57'), Sane (64')

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsal

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City confirm that Gabriel Jesus broke his metatarsal in Monday night's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 15:26 UK

Manchester City have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus suffered a broken metatarsal during Monday night's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Jesus picked up the injury in the 14th minute of Man City's 2-0 win, and after the match, head coach Pep Guardiola said that he was 'hopeful' over the Brazilian's injury.

However, following a scan, the Premier League side have revealed that the 19-year-old, who has scored three times in five appearances this season, suffered a fractured metatarsal.

"Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff," read a club statement.

"We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery and we will keep you updated on his progress via the club's official channels in the coming days."

According to The Mirror, Jesus has been offered two treatment options - physiotherapy, which would have seen him return in one month, or surgery with a three-month absence to fully correct the issue.

Jesus's layoff is expected to see Sergio Aguero return to the Man City XI.

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injury
>
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus suffers broken metatarsal
 Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his side's second goal against Bournemouth on February 13, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Father: 'Fabinho favours Manchester City move'
Arter 'touched' by kind Guardiola gestureGuardiola: 'Difficult to catch Chelsea'Guardiola hopeful over Gabriel Jesus injuryResult: Man City into second with win at BournemouthMan City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'
Wilshere "left a massive impression" on GuardiolaCaballero: 'City will not give up on title'Ronaldinho: 'Jesus can become world's best player'Guardiola unsure of Aguero future at Man CityMan City keen on French defending duo?
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version