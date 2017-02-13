General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Jermain Defoe: 'Mum wants to know when I will retire'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
© Getty Images
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe admits that his mother keeps asking him when he will retire from professional football and do his coaching badges.
Monday, February 13, 2017

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that his mother keeps asking him when he will retire from professional football and do his coaching badges.

The 34-year-old is spearheading the Black Cats' battle against Premier League relegation and has scored 14 goals to keep them within touching distance of safety.

He admits that he has not put a timescale on his retirement, and is in fact nervous about hanging up his boots because of fears that he will miss playing competitive football.

Defoe told Sky Sports News: "My mum keeps asking me, 'How long are you going to play for? When are you going to do your coaching badges?' I don't know, to be honest. It's just like life, I take each day as it comes.

"Even my friends in football, Les Ferdinand and Ian Wright, I always say to them 'do you miss it?' They miss not just the training and the games but just being around the lads in the changing room and stuff like that.

"I've always said that it's important that players try to play as long as they can. That's why I've always looked after myself, because I love it."

Defoe was named the North-East Football Writers' Player of 2016 at the weekend, having scored 20 times over the calendar year.

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Your Comments
