Jan 28, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
4-3
WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Heung-min (60', 97'), Janssen (64' pen.), Alli (87')
Winks (54'), Janssen (67')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Hayes (23', 36'), Thompson (83')
Jombati (42'), O'Nien (54'), Gape (78'), Jacobson (83'), Stewart (92')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'We didn't underestimate Wycombe Wanderers'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists that his players did not underestimate Wycombe Wanderers after edging to a 4-3 win in the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that Wycombe Wanderers made life difficult for his side in their FA Cup clash on Saturday afternoon.

With three minutes left, the League Two side were 3-2 ahead, but late goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min earned the Premier League outfit a 4-3 win.

Despite witnessing his side struggle past a team in the fourth division of English football, Pochettino has insisted that no-one at the club underestimated Wycombe.

The 44-year-old told BBC Sport: "We did not underestimate them. Credit them, we cannot play them down. It was very difficult for us. It was difficult to stop them, they showed more desire and quality on the pitch. It is only fair to say the truth.

"This is the beauty of the FA Cup. It's magic. This is completely different to Spain or France. It is the oldest competition in the world and the teams and people try to win to lift the trophy. It is always special.

"We will try to win the three competitions. It is tough because you need all the squad."

Spurs are looking to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1991.

Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
Pochettino: 'Wycombe players were heroes'
Your Comments
