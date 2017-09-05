World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-1
SerbiaSerbia

Brady (70'), McClean (74')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Kolarov (55')
Rukavina (52'), Stojkovic (94')
Maksimovic (68')

Martin O'Neill "proud" of players despite Republic of Ireland loss to Serbia

Republic of Ireland's new football manager Martin O'Neill speaks during a press conference to announce his official appointment at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, Ireland on November 9, 2013
© Getty Images
Martin O'Neill is proud of his Republic of Ireland charges despite their World Cup qualifying hopes suffering a huge setback with a 1-0 loss to Serbia on Tuesday.
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Martin O'Neill has declared himself proud of his Republic of Ireland charges despite suffering a setback against Serbia in World Cup qualifying.

The Boys in Green hosted the Group D leaders on Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium but fell to a 1-0 defeat due to Aleksandar Kolarov's second-half strike.

Although Serbia had Nikola Maksimovic sent off, Ireland could not force an equaliser in Dublin, which means that Wales - who won 2-0 in Moldova - now sit second in the group.

O'Neill told Sky Sports News: "We were terrific first half and really into it. At half time I thought we could go on and win the game. Their goal came out of the blue and set us back but we came roaring back. We could have got the result.

"I am disappointed but I am proud of the team. It was a really tough game for them. We were tough, strong and also played. The important thing is that we are not out of it.

"It will be tough against Moldova but we must win the last two. We have a chance. Even if we had drawn here tonight we would still probably have had to win the last two. We are capable of that."

The Republic must beat Moldova in Dublin on October 6 and defeat Wales in Cardiff three days later to snatch second place, though that could still leave them with the lowest points tally out of any of the second-placed team in the nine qualifying groups.

Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
Your Comments
