World Cup
Sep 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
vs.
SerbiaSerbia
 

Jeff Hendrick 'remains doubtful for Republic of Ireland'

Jeff Hendrick in action for Burnley on September 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Republic of Ireland are awaiting a fitness update on midfielder Jeff Hendrick ahead of Tuesday night's key World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Dublin.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill may have to make do without Jeff Hendrick for Tuesday's meeting with Serbia as the midfielder is still a doubt.

Hendrick sat out the 1-1 draw in Georgia at the weekend due to a thigh problem and is said to have undergone further scans on Monday morning.

According to Sky Sports News, the Burnley ace - a key player for the Boys in Green at last summer's European Championship finals - is still touch-and-go on the eve of the crucial World Cup qualifying clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland currently trail opponents Serbia by two points at the top of Group B with just three games left to play, having been held in Tbilisi last time out.

The rest of O'Neill's squad took part in training at Abbotstown earlier today.

Jon Walters of Republic of Ireland scores from the penalty spot during the Euro 2016 play-off second leg match between the Republic of Ireland and Bosnia-Herzegovina at Aviva Stadium on November 16, 2015
Your Comments
