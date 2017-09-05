Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill may have to make do without Jeff Hendrick for Tuesday's meeting with Serbia as the midfielder is still a doubt.
Hendrick sat out the 1-1 draw in Georgia at the weekend due to a thigh problem and is said to have undergone further scans on Monday morning.
According to Sky Sports News, the Burnley ace - a key player for the Boys in Green at last summer's European Championship finals - is still touch-and-go on the eve of the crucial World Cup qualifying clash at the Aviva Stadium.
Ireland currently trail opponents Serbia by two points at the top of Group B with just three games left to play, having been held in Tbilisi last time out.
The rest of O'Neill's squad took part in training at Abbotstown earlier today.