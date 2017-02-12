Feb 12, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Ibrox Stadium
Graeme Murty: 'Rangers can go all the way in Scottish Cup'

Graeme Murty believes that Rangers can go all the way in the Scottish Cup after beating Greenock Morton 2-1 in the fifth round of the competition.
Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has claimed that his side can go all the way in the Scottish Cup after beating Greenock Morton 2-1 in the fifth round.

Murty, who was placed in temporary charge of Rangers following the departure of Mark Warburton on Friday night, saw goals from Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn help Gers come from behind at Ibrox after Michael Tidser had given the visitors a shock lead.

Rangers will now face Dunfermline or Hamilton Academical in the next round and Murty sees no reason why the club cannot go on and win it, despite the uncertainty surrounding the vacant managerial position.

"It just takes belief, it takes a little bit of luck too - I think you saw that today," Murty told Sky Sports News. "It takes quality, strength in depth, but I think Greenock showed today that with good organisation and good work-rate anything can happen.

"I thought they were fantastic for long periods of the game, they made it really difficult. They have a real togetherness, so you can see why they've had success.

"You can say that to our players, we have to have those attributes and with our quality, I think we can go all the way."

Rangers last won the Scottish Cup in 2009, although they were losing finalists last season.

