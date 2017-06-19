Sweden, meanwhile, are the current holders of the trophy but are also playing catch-up in Group A having only managed a goalless draw with England in their first game.

Hosts Poland go into this game off the back of a 2-1 loss at the hands of Slovakia in their opening match of the tournament and know that another defeat would end any hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

23 min Good play from Tibbling as he dribbles his way the left flank before being forced back and Sweden have to start again.

21 min Une-Larsson is not the tallest centre-back there is, but he gets up really well to meet a corner here. He can't get a clean connection on his header, though, and it loops into the arms of Wrabel.

19 min YELLOW CARD! Poland again hit Sweden on the break and Olsson is forced to trip Linetty cynically and receive the first card of the night.

18 min Sweden have just begun to settle a bit better in this match and are now seeing more of the ball inside the Poland half as they look to fight their way back into this match. Defeat would leave them bottom of the group.

16 min Poland have enjoyed 53% of the possession in the opening quarter of an hour or so, but their best moments have come after drawing Sweden out and hitting them on the counter-attack.

14 min Poland look dangerous coming forward once again, but a cross from the left flank is just too high for Kownacki. It is the hosts who have looked by far the better team going forward so far.

12 min PENALTY SHOUT! Sweden want a penalty as Jaroszynski nudges into the back of Tibbling, who goes down under the challenge inside the area. It was certainly worth asking the question, but the referee says no.

11 min Sweden need a response here. They have been very slow off the mark and seem to have been taken a bit by surprise by Poland so far tonight.

9 min CHANCE! Big chance for Poland to make it two goals in quick succession! It is more poor defending from Sweden once again as they fail to cut out a through-ball for Stepinski, who suddenly finds himself in the box and with only the keeper to beat. Cajtoft stands up to it well, though, and makes a big save.

8 min Those quick Polish attacks have been a feature of the opening exchanges here, and Sweden were caught out by it there. The holders have not really got going yet.

6 min Poland have taken an early lead again, and it is the two new faces in the side who combine to get it! Kownacki skips past Dagerstal down the right flank before cutting inside and pulling the ball back for Moneta, who fires a first-time finish into the bottom corner with aplomb. That could be a huge goal for the hosts!

6 min GOAL! Poland U21s 1-0 Sweden U21s (Lukasz Moneta)

3 min The hosts are looking to make a quick start to this match, getting the ball forward as early as possible whenever they have it. They know that urgency is required tonight.

1 min Poland scored a first-minute goal in their opening game and they almost do it again here, but Cajtoft comes out to claim a dangerous cross.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go, then! Sweden get us underway at the Lublin Arena!

7.43pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go here. These two sides have met on 10 previous occasions and the record is pretty even, with Poland just about shading it having won four and lost just three. It is anyone's guess tonight, though!

7.41pm PREDICTION: We're nearing kickoff in Lublin, which means that it is time for a prediction! This comes under the 'must-win' category for both of these teams, and hopefully the style of play will reflect that. Poland do, of course, have the home advantage, but that didn't help them against Slovakia and Sweden could have enough about them to pull off a win tonight. I'm going for 3-2 to the visitors.

7.39pm Sweden were impressive during qualifying, beating Spain to top spot in their group and going through the campaign as one of only six unbeaten teams. It was a difficult group with Croatia, Georgia, Estonia and San Marino in there alongside Spain, who are one of the favourites to succeed Sweden as champions despite needing a playoff to reach Poland. Sweden have only won one of their last four outings, though, having gone 14 games without defeat stretching back even further than that 2015 triumph in this competition. Sweden have now lost as many games in their last four outings as they had in their previous 29.

7.37pm Sweden are the current holders of this trophy, though, so they can by no means be dismissed in the argument. Their success in 2015 was their first ever as they beat Portugal in the final. Indeed, not only was it the first time they had won the tournament, but it was also their first appearance at the European Championships at all since 2009, so their route to the trophy came as something of a surprise. They were a little fortunate to get out of the groups on that occasion, though, so they will be wary of that this time around.

7.35pm Only top spot in the group guarantees a team a place in the semi-finals, and should Sweden drop points in two of their matches then it will be very difficult for them to get the final last-four place either - awarded to the best runners-up. Victory for Sweden would take it effectively down to a final-day showdown with England, although Sweden arguably face the tougher test on matchday three with a game against Slovakia.

7.33pm It looks like an opportune moment for Sweden to face the hosts, then, particularly when they are in need of a win themselves. They were perhaps a little unfortunate to only take a point from their opening match with England having hit the crossbar and missed a penalty during the 90 minutes, but the Young Lions are now in control of the group and only victory tonight would see Sweden keep pace with the new leaders.

7.31pm What's more, Poland had kept an impressive eight clean sheets in that 11-game unbeaten streak prior to this recent three-game losing run, conceding only three goals in that time. In fact, they even produced an impressive 1-0 victory over Germany as recently as November, and considering the Germans are amongst the favourites to lift the trophy this summer, that may have raised expectations before this dip in form.

7.29pm Poland's form coming into tonight's game will be worrying for the home fans too. Marcin Dorna 's side have lost each of their last three outings, all by a 2-1 scoreline. It is their worst run of form since a four-game losing streak in September 2010, and it has come at the worst possible time for their Euro 2017 hopes. Poland were actually in decent form before that with just one defeat in 11 games, most of which were friendlies while the qualification campaign was going on.

7.27pm That would make for a very disappointing showing on home soil, although it perhaps wouldn't come as the biggest surprise. Poland qualified for this tournament automatically as hosts, of course, but this is their first appearance at the Under-21 Euros since 1994. They have never fared very well in previous editions either, winning just one of their 10 previous Under-21 European Championship outings, and losing six in that time.

7.25pm England's victory over Slovakia earlier today has changed the landscape of Group A once again, making it even more important for both of these sides to win. Defeat would realistically leave no way back, particularly for Poland who currently prop up the rest of the group. This Under-21s format is very unforgiving for any slip-ups, and Poland loss to Slovakia on the opening matchday means that their remaining two group games are more or less must-win matches. Certainly anything other than a win tonight would essentially end their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

7.23pm Sweden, meanwhile, make just the one change from their goalless draw with England, and that comes up front as Standberg comes in for Engvall. Tonight will be a particularly strange occasion for Sweden forward Cibicki, who played for Poland at Under-19 and Under-20 level before committing himself to Sweden in August 2016. He hit the crossbar in that draw with England, while Wahlqvist was the one to see his penalty saved.

7.21pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, Poland have made two changes to the side that was beaten by Slovakia in the first game, including an enforced one which sees Leicester winger Kapustka miss out with an ankle injury. Lipski is also absent from the starting XI despite scoring the Poland goal in that defeat to Slovakia, with Kownacki and Moneta being selected in their places. Poland's biggest goal threat is expected to be Stepinski, who has eight goals in 16 appearances at this level.

7.19pm SWEDEN SUBS: Erlandsson, Nilsson, Tankovic, Engvall, Ssewankambo, Brorsson, Mrabti, Eliasson, Binaku, Asoro, Affane, Dahlberg

7.19pm SWEDEN STARTING XI: Cajtoft; Wahlqvist, Larsson, Dagerstal, Lundqvist; Tibbling, Hallberg, Fransson, Olsson; Cibicki, Strandberg

7.17pm POLAND SUBS: Dragowski, Bielik, Lasicki, Murawski, Lipski, Piatek, Niezgoda, Kubicki, Buksa, Stryjek, Szyminski

7.17pm POLAND STARTING XI: Wrabel; Kedziora, Bednarek, Jach, Jaroszynski; Linetty, Dawidowicz, Frankowski, Kownacki, Moneta; Stepinski