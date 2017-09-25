McAuley returns to Northern Ireland squad

Gareth McAuley returns to Northern Ireland's 25-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while George Saville and Jordan Jones earn their first call-ups.

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley has been included in the Northern Ireland squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway.

The 37-year-old missed out on inclusion last time out due to a thigh injury, which he picked up in the 1-0 win over Azerbaijan at the end of last season.

McAuley made his first appearance of the campaign in the Baggies' 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester City last week, however, and he will now form part of Michael O'Neill's 25-man group for the upcoming qualifiers.

Elsewhere, there are first call-ups to the side for Millwall's George Saville and Jordan Jones of Kilmarnock, with the former eligible to represent the Green and White Army through his grandmother.

Craig Cathcart, Paddy McNair and Jamie Ward all miss out through injury, however, and there is still no place for Will Grigg.

Northern Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: McGovern (Norwich City), Mannus (St Johnstone), Carroll (Linfield)

Defenders: Hughes (Hearts), G McAuley (West Brom), Evans (West Brom), Brunt (West Brom), C McLaughlin (Millwall), Hodson (Rangers), A Thompson (Bradford City loan), D Lafferty (Sheffield United), Flanagan (Burton Albion)

Midfielders: Davis (Southampton), McGinn (Gwangju), Norwood (Fulham loan), C Evans (Blackburn), Ferguson (Millwall), Dallas (Leeds), Lund (Burton Albion), Paton (St Johnstone), J Jones (Kilmarnock), G Saville (Millwall)

Strikers: K Lafferty (Hearts), Magennis (Charlton), Washington (QPR), McCartan (Bradford City)