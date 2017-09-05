EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey believes that there "will be an improvement" to the summer transfer window as discussions are underway over a potential early closure.

At present, clubs in the Premier League and EFL can conduct business until 11pm on August 31.

However, talks are being conducted over closing the window before the start of the season, with a vote taking place at Thursday's Premier League shareholders meeting.

"Generally I think the mood is that it will be an improvement," Harvey told BBC Sport.

"There are some significant concerns at some Premier League clubs around European competitions - the teams they are playing against being able to sign players after them.

"And from the EFL's perspective we have some real practical challenges to get over as well. Traditionally we start the season at different dates, so which start of the season are we going to use? Some of our clubs also survive on transfer income - selling players is an absolutely critical part of their business plan.

"There are a number of checks and balances we need to take to make sure this decision doesn't lead to some unintended consequences."

Clubs from other European leagues would still be allowed to sign players from England in line with their own domestic deadlines.