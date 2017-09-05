Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is included in the Toffees' Europa League squad for the group stage amid uncertainty over his future and concerns over his fitness.

The England international is inside the final year of his Toffees contract and rejected a deadline-day move to Chelsea after a fee had been agreed.

Barkley had also had groin surgery in the summer and has since suffered a torn hamstring likely to keep him out for a further month.

However, his name has been included in Everton's list for the group stage of the Europa League, in which they face Atalanta, Lyon and Apollon Limassol between now and Christmas.

Seamus Coleman - currently recovering from a broken leg - is also named along with recent arrival Nikola Vlasic, who played against Everton for Hajduk Split in the playoff round.

Young defender Callum Connolly, who was loaned out to Championship outfit Ipswich Town, has also been included in the squad, while wantaway winger Kevin Mirallas has also been selected.