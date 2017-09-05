Ross Barkley included in Everton Europa League squad

Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is included in the Toffees' Europa League squad for the group stage amid uncertainty over his future and concerns over his fitness.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Ross Barkley has been included in Everton's Europa League squad despite injury and uncertainty over his future.

The England international is inside the final year of his Toffees contract and rejected a deadline-day move to Chelsea after a fee had been agreed.

Barkley had also had groin surgery in the summer and has since suffered a torn hamstring likely to keep him out for a further month.

However, his name has been included in Everton's list for the group stage of the Europa League, in which they face Atalanta, Lyon and Apollon Limassol between now and Christmas.

Seamus Coleman - currently recovering from a broken leg - is also named along with recent arrival Nikola Vlasic, who played against Everton for Hajduk Split in the playoff round.

Young defender Callum Connolly, who was loaned out to Championship outfit Ipswich Town, has also been included in the squad, while wantaway winger Kevin Mirallas has also been selected.

Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Conte to blame for Ross Barkley snub?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Nikola Vlasic, Callum Connolly, Kevin Mirallas, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ross Barkley included in Everton Europa League squad
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal, Everton take interest in North Korean forward Han Kwang-song?
 Ross Barkley arrives ahead of the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Antonio Conte to blame for Ross Barkley snub?
Mawson: 'Sigurdsson deserved Everton move'Barkley to make Spurs move in January?Mirallas: 'I wanted Olympiacos return'Rooney to have crisis talks with Koeman?Everton 'made last-ditch Jimenez bid'
Rooney closes door on England returnRooney: 'Lukaku perfect for Man United'Barkley: 'I didn't undergo Chelsea medical'Everton sign Fulham youngster AdeniranWayne Rooney charged with drink-driving
> Everton Homepage



Tables
 