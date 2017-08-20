Aug 20, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
Attendance: 24,128
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-0
NewcastleNewcastle United
Mooy (50')
Billing (66'), Palmer (77'), Mounie (88')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Ritchie (41'), Hayden (53'), Joselu (64'), Lascelles (91')

Graeme Souness slams Newcastle United defending in loss to Huddersfield Town

Graeme Souness during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
© Getty Images
Graeme Souness describes Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino's defending for Huddersfield Town's winner on Sunday as being like "kids' football".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Graeme Souness has described Newcastle United's defending for Huddersfield Town's winner on Sunday as being like "kids' football".

Aaron Mooy's second-half strike in the Premier League encounter at the John Smith's Stadium gave the Terriers a 1-0 win, rifling into the corner of the net after a one-two on the edge of the box.

Although Souness praised Mooy's goal, he was critical of Magpies midfielder Mikel Merino, who failed to close down the Australian when he initially played the one-two.

The former Newcastle manager told Sky Sports News: "How do you stop a goal like that? Quite easily! Mikel Merino, when he comes out to confront Mooy, his sole intention is to not receive any physical contact from Mooy, or indeed not to get hit with the ball.

"It's a joke! You're defending 20 yards from your goal, take a blow for the cause. You can't win games of football when you've got people making those decisions so close to your goal.

"It's weak, it's like something you'd see in kids' football. You've got to stand back and admire the goal, but from the other side of the coin, you've got to speak to him. Take a blow for the cause!"

Rafael Benitez's charges are still looking for their first Premier League points of the season after the defeat.

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Read Next:
Benitez: 'I do not see an easy window'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Graeme Souness, Rafael Benitez, Aaron Mooy, Mikel Merino, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at the FA Cup fifth-round match against Manchester City on February 18, 2017
Result: Aaron Mooy goal helps Huddersfield Town to win over Newcastle United
 Graeme Souness during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2013
Graeme Souness slams Newcastle United defending in loss to Huddersfield Town
 Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez: 'I do not see an easy transfer window'
Benitez urges players to cut out mistakesTeam News: Newcastle make three changesLive Commentary: Huddersfield 1-0 Newcastle - as it happenedReport: Newcastle eyeing Carroll reunionBenitez looking to get best from Joselu
Benitez: 'I cannot change our situation'Villa interested in Newcastle's Colback?Benitez: 'We must sell before we buy'Benitez tips Joselu for successful seasonShelvey blasts Wolves over racism ban
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 