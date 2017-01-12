Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy

A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City's Under-21s side will take on League One strugglers Coventry City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Swansea City's Under-21s side will face League One strugglers Coventry City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

The Welsh side are the only academy team left in the competition following the exits of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, there are two all-League Two clashes as Mansfield Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers and Yeovil Town visit Luton Town.

The ties will played between January 23 and 29.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw:
Mansfield Town vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Swansea City under-21s vs. Coventry City
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham Town or Bradford City
Luton Town vs. Yeovil Town

Juventus head coach Antonio Conte shows his dejection during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 20, 2013
Read Next:
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea through
>
View our homepages for Mansfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Swansea City Under-21s, Coventry City, Oxford United, Cheltenham Town, Bradford City, Luton Town, Yeovil Town, Football
Your Comments
More Mansfield Town News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at Sixfields Stadium on November 14, 2015
Adam Murray leaves position as Mansfield Town boss
 Gary Caldwell the manager of Wigan Athletic in action during the pre season friendly between Altrincham and Wigan Athletic at the J Davidson stadium on July 14, 2015
League Cup roundup: Multiple giant-killings as Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town bow out
Player 'urinated in front of disabled fans'L2 roundup: Cobblers win seven-goal thriller to go topL2 roundup: Hylton puts Oxford topLeague Two roundup: Top two drop pointsL2 roundup: Oxford close gap on league leaders
FA Cup roundup: Oxford avoid Braintree upsetLeague Two roundup: Plymouth ease past YorkFA Cup roundup: Altrincham shock BarnsleyLeague Two roundup: Oxford up to secondLeague Two roundup: Late strike puts Plymouth four ahead
> Mansfield Town Homepage
More Wycombe Wanderers News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Sports Mole logo
Southampton midfielder Dominic Gape joins Wycombe Wanderers
Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman extends Wycombe loanLeague One, League Two award winners announcedSwansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyWycombe, Doncaster dominate award shortlistWycombe sign Southampton midfielder on loan
Gareth Ainsworth in Blackburn frame?Bournemouth keeper joins WycombeQPR sign Matt Ingram from WycombeAinsworth "proud" of Wycombe displayResult: Clark, Gana send Villa into fourth round
> Wycombe Wanderers Homepage
More Swansea City Under-21s News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
> Swansea City Under-21s Homepage
More Coventry City News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Marvin Sordell for Burnley on October 18, 2014
Burton Albion sign Marvin Sordell from Coventry City
 Russell Slade, Manager of Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
Coventry City appoint Russell Slade as new manager
Tony Mowbray resigns as Coventry bossWest Brom youngster joins Coventry on loanEFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughWest Ham loan Lewis Page to CoventryMarcus Tudgay extends Coventry contract
Joe Cole heading to AmericaCoventry teenager heading for Everton?Baily Cargill makes Coventry City switchSouthampton youngster heads for CoventryLiverpool makes James Maddison contact?
> Coventry City Homepage
More Oxford United News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Southampton at Liberty Stadium on May 3, 2014
Swansea City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in EFL Trophy
English trio consider bid for teenager?First-round debutants handed Oxford United tieResult: Leicester squeeze past OxfordBristol City sign Oxford winger O'DowdaRoofe joins Leeds on four-year deal
Gray named Championship Player of the YearMichael Appleton extends Oxford contractResult: Barnsley win Johnstone's Paint TrophyLive Commentary: Oxford 2-3 Barnsley - as it happenedPreview: Oxford United vs. Barnsley
> Oxford United Homepage
More Cheltenham Town News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Juventus head coach Antonio Conte shows his dejection during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 20, 2013
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea, Everton through
 Gary Caldwell the manager of Wigan Athletic in action during the pre season friendly between Altrincham and Wigan Athletic at the J Davidson stadium on July 14, 2015
League Cup roundup: Multiple giant-killings as Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town bow out
Result: Bristol City edge past Cheltenham TownNational League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay top
National League roundup: Cheltenham go topFA Cup roundup: Altrincham shock BarnsleyResult: Cheltenham defeat Grimsby to take top spotNational League roundup: Forest Green lose to TranmereNational League roundup: Grimsby thrash Halifax
> Cheltenham Town Homepage
More Bradford City News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Haris Vuckic in action for Newcastle on January 3, 2015
Newcastle United's Haris Vuckic joins Bradford City on loan
 A general view of outside the ground before the Sky Bet League One match between Bradford City and Brentford at the Coral Windows Stadium on September 7, 2013
Bradford City confirm signing of Polish striker Vincent Rabiega
Burnley fan banned for 'racially abusing player'Burnley confirm "racial incident" at friendlyBradford 'activate Colin Doyle's £1 release clause'Bradford appoint Stuart McCall as managerMcCall 'agrees in principle to rejoin Bradford'
Bolton appoint Parkinson as managerBradford City confirm German takeoverResult: Millwall make League One playoff finalLeague One roundup: Burton stay topPhil Parkinson praises Phil Brown impact
> Bradford City Homepage
More Luton Town News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Southampton at Liberty Stadium on May 3, 2014
Swansea City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in EFL Trophy
 The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Bolton Wanderers drawn at home to Sheffield United in FA Cup second round
Luton manager in frame for Villa job?Leeds targeting Luton Town midfielder?EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughLiverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at Luton
Villa drawn away to Luton in EFL CupDerby County recall Jonathan MitchellCobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlistsNathan Jones leaves Brighton for LutonJohn Still returns to Dagenham & Redbridge
> Luton Town Homepage
More Yeovil Town News
A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
Swansea City face Coventry City in EFL Trophy
 Izale McLeod of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Burton Albion and Northampton Town at Pirelli Stadium on December 26, 2013
Izale McLeod released by Yeovil Town by mutual agreement for personal reasons
 The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Bolton Wanderers drawn at home to Sheffield United in FA Cup second round
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughLiverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupDarren Way signs new Yeovil Town dealBrandon Goodship extends loan at YeovilTV games for FA Cup fourth round revealed
Everton loan midfielder to Yeovil TownDarren Way gets permanent Yeovil jobL2 roundup: Cobblers win seven-goal thriller to go topResult: Oxford beat Yeovil to reach area finalFA Cup roundup: Heartbreak for Northwich Victoria
> Yeovil Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster25164549321752
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth24153637251248
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle251210346351146
4Portsmouth25126738251342
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2412573226641
6Colchester UnitedColchester25116840301039
7Barnet2510963634239
8Luton TownLuton24108634221238
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge2411583526938
10Grimsby Town2510693328536
11Blackpool2497836251134
12Exeter CityExeter24103113327633
13Stevenage25103123840-233
14Mansfield TownMansfield258982629-333
15Crawley TownCrawley2495103038-832
16Yeovil TownYeovil2486102528-330
17Morecambe2493123142-1130
18Crewe AlexandraCrewe2561092434-1028
19Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool2569103343-1027
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2467112331-825
21Leyton Orient2574142737-1025
22Notts County2564152848-2022
23Cheltenham TownCheltenham2449112437-1321
24Newport County2445152844-1617
> Full Version