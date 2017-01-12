Swansea City's Under-21s side will take on League One strugglers Coventry City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

The Welsh side are the only academy team left in the competition following the exits of Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, there are two all-League Two clashes as Mansfield Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers and Yeovil Town visit Luton Town.

The ties will played between January 23 and 29.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw:

Mansfield Town vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Swansea City under-21s vs. Coventry City

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham Town or Bradford City

Luton Town vs. Yeovil Town