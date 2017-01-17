Nemanja Vidic: 'Manchester United are out of Premier League title race'

Manchester United's Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
Former Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic believes that Jose Mourinho's side are out of the Premier League title race this season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 20:46 UK

The Red Devils picked up just two wins from 11 league games from September to December to fall away from the leading pack, but have since returned to form and picked up 19 points from the last 21 on offer to keep any slim hopes alive.

However, Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool leaves United 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Vidic believes that the gap is too great to overhaul in the remaining months of the season.

"Realistically we are out of the title race. That's my opinion. But, in recent weeks, the way we have played is encouraging. If we keep playing like that then the top three is our target," he told ESPN.

"After 1-0, you take the 1-1 [against Liverpool]. In the first half, we played well. We had three or four good chances and didn't take them. If you want to win the match, you have to take the chances we had.

"In the second half, we didn't play as good as in the first one - but we scored a goal. [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic showed his class again. One chance, one goal. Overall, 1-1 is a fair result."

United are back in Premier League action against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
 Manchester United's Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
