General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Dwight Yorke: 'Manchester United have their mojo back under Jose Mourinho'

Dwight Yorke speaks to the media during a press conference at Museum of Contemporary Art on December 10, 2012
© Getty Images
Dwight Yorke says that Manchester United have their "mojo back" under manager Jose Mourinho.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has claimed that the Red Devils have their "mojo back" following an impressive run.

It was an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford for manager Jose Mourinho, with the club losing ground on the Premier League title challengers.

However, they have since found form by winning their last nine games in all competitions, and they face a potentially pivotal clash against arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"They seem to have that mojo back," Yorke told talkSPORT. "I went in to the club yesterday and the change and contrast in that club from six months ago is enormous.

"You speak to people behind the scenes and they are so much happier, there is so much confidence. The change is like, wow, is this the same place as six months ago?

"The players are enjoying training, they are looking forward to it the next day. These players are really focused and sensing something really special is about to happen at Manchester United."

United, who currently sit sixth in the league table, have one foot in the EFL Cup final after beating Hull City 2-0 in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic to return against Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Dwight Yorke, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho urges Manchester United fans to "improve" for Liverpool showdown
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Yorke: 'United have their mojo back'Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrationsIbrahimovic to return against LiverpoolSmalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Jose Mourinho 'expected difficult match'
Juan Mata: 'Semi-final tie not over'Result: Mata, Fellaini net in Man United winLyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin feeTeam News: Ibrahimovic misses out for Man Utd
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version