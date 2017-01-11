Dwight Yorke says that Manchester United have their "mojo back" under manager Jose Mourinho.

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has claimed that the Red Devils have their "mojo back" following an impressive run.

It was an inconsistent start to life at Old Trafford for manager Jose Mourinho, with the club losing ground on the Premier League title challengers.

However, they have since found form by winning their last nine games in all competitions, and they face a potentially pivotal clash against arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"They seem to have that mojo back," Yorke told talkSPORT. "I went in to the club yesterday and the change and contrast in that club from six months ago is enormous.

"You speak to people behind the scenes and they are so much happier, there is so much confidence. The change is like, wow, is this the same place as six months ago?

"The players are enjoying training, they are looking forward to it the next day. These players are really focused and sensing something really special is about to happen at Manchester United."

United, who currently sit sixth in the league table, have one foot in the EFL Cup final after beating Hull City 2-0 in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.