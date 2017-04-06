General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Luke Shaw: 'I won't give up on Manchester United future'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says that he "will not give up" on his career at Old Trafford, despite criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 10:29 UK

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said that he will "fight to the last second" in order to prolong his career at Old Trafford.

In recent days, Shaw has been heavily criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, who has claimed that the left-back is not performing to the levels expected of him during training and only performs well during a game when he plays on the same side as the dugouts.

However, despite being linked with a summer exit, Shaw has insisted that he "will not give up" on his time at the English giants.

The 21-year-old told PA Sport: "I am loving it here at United, the fans are incredible and have been incredible the last couple of days for obviously what has been going on, but I am keeping my head up and I am going to fight to the last. I am not going to give up. I love this club and I will give everything to be here.

"Sometimes I tend to keep it on the low, but obviously with the stuff that has been going on it is hard for me to take because deep down that is not me as a person.

"Like Jose said, he wants to see me fighting – and I will fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club. I want to play for the manager and I want to help this team get back to the top."

On Tuesday night, Shaw earned a late penalty for United which led to the club earning a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Ben Arfa slams Mourinho for 'boring football'
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Luke Shaw: 'I won't give up on Manchester United future'
Ajax consider reunion with Daley Blind?United to consider move for Lewandowski?Man Utd 'open talks with Carrick'Mkhitaryan vows to improve goal tallyBen Arfa slams Mourinho for 'boring football'
Mourinho: 'Marcus Rashford is desperate'Koeman: 'Man Utd easier to face than Liverpool'Holgate "disappointed" by Man Utd drawMourinho: 'Man Utd low on confidence'Ibrahimovic: 'Man Utd must match my ambition'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 