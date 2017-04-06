Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says that he "will not give up" on his career at Old Trafford, despite criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

In recent days, Shaw has been heavily criticised by manager Jose Mourinho, who has claimed that the left-back is not performing to the levels expected of him during training and only performs well during a game when he plays on the same side as the dugouts.

However, despite being linked with a summer exit, Shaw has insisted that he "will not give up" on his time at the English giants.

The 21-year-old told PA Sport: "I am loving it here at United, the fans are incredible and have been incredible the last couple of days for obviously what has been going on, but I am keeping my head up and I am going to fight to the last. I am not going to give up. I love this club and I will give everything to be here.

"Sometimes I tend to keep it on the low, but obviously with the stuff that has been going on it is hard for me to take because deep down that is not me as a person.

"Like Jose said, he wants to see me fighting – and I will fight to the last second because I want to be here for the club. I want to play for the manager and I want to help this team get back to the top."

On Tuesday night, Shaw earned a late penalty for United which led to the club earning a 1-1 draw with Everton.