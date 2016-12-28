General view of Old Trafford

Paddy Crerand hails Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba

Former Manchester United midfielder Paddy Crerand reveals his enjoyment at watching Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba's link-up play this season.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paddy Crerand has said that he has "loved watching the link-up play between Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic" during the 2016-17 campaign.

Pogba and Ibrahimovic both arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window and the pair have been key in Man United's recent resurgence, which has seen the Red Devils record five straight wins in all competitions.

Crerand has branded the pair's link-up play "fantastic" and the club legend is confident that the duo will get even better as the season continues to progress.

"I must say I've loved watching the link-up play between Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season. Both of them have been in such good form lately and their combination play has been fantastic for us," Crerand wrote in his column for United Review.

"Top-class strikers like Zlatan have the ability to know where and when to make a run and know there's a good chance they'll get found when you have someone like Pogba on the ball."

Next up for Man United is a home Premier League match with Middlesbrough on December 31.

