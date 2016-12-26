Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
3-1
Sunderland
Blind (39'), Ibrahimovic (82'), Mkhitaryan (86')
Blind (19')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Borini (91')
Borini (61'), Kone (93')

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hails 'best ever goal'

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan revels in his wonder goal during his team's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 09:35 UK

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described his acrobatic effort in Monday's 3-1 win over Sunderland as 'the best goal he has ever scored'.

The Armenian international came off the bench to score Man United's third of the afternoon - producing a mid-air back-heel flick after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had delivered into the away side's box.

Mkhitaryan has revealed that he had to adjust his body to ensure that contact occurred and has said that he "was very excited" when the ball found a route past Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"That was the best goal I've ever scored," Mkhitaryan told MUTV. "I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a back-heel so I did that and I succeeded."

Man United, who host Middlesbrough in their next game on December 31, have now won their last four in the league, but the Red Devils remain in sixth position in the table - four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho hails "phenomenal" Mkhitaryan goal
>
View our homepages for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jordan Pickford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Report: Manchester United, Manchester City both want Alex Sandro
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic FINALLY in a Manchester United shirt on August 27, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United next season'
Man United 'to reject Martial interest'Mkhitaryan hails 'best ever goal'Report: Sevilla want Martial on loanMoyes content with Man Utd receptionWayne Rooney a doubt for Boro clash
Mourinho hails "phenomenal" Mkhitaryan goalJose Mourinho: "We need to improve"Result: Man Utd ease past SunderlandTeam News: Mata in for RooneyMoyes 'wanted Kroos, Bale and Ronaldo'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
3Liverpool17114241202137
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
13Bournemouth186392331-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version