Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan revels in his wonder goal during his team's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has described his acrobatic effort in Monday's 3-1 win over Sunderland as 'the best goal he has ever scored'.

The Armenian international came off the bench to score Man United's third of the afternoon - producing a mid-air back-heel flick after Zlatan Ibrahimovic had delivered into the away side's box.

Mkhitaryan has revealed that he had to adjust his body to ensure that contact occurred and has said that he "was very excited" when the ball found a route past Black Cats goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

"That was the best goal I've ever scored," Mkhitaryan told MUTV. "I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a back-heel so I did that and I succeeded."

Man United, who host Middlesbrough in their next game on December 31, have now won their last four in the league, but the Red Devils remain in sixth position in the table - four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.