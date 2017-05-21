May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Team News: John Stones on bench for Manchester City

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri during the Premier League match against Chelsea on May 15, 2017
Manchester City's John Stones begins the trip to Watford on the bench.
Manchester City's John Stones begins this afternoon's trip to Watford on the bench as Pep Guardiola makes one change.

Stones, who came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, again starts among the substitutes following a groin strain.

The one alteration for City, who need only a point to guarantee a top-four finish, comes in defence as Gael Clichy replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.

Watford: Gomes, Holebas, Mariappa, Janmaat, Amrabat, Behrami, Doucoure, Niang, Cleverley, Capoue, Okaka
Subs: Deeney, Zuniga, Watson, Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Pereira

Manchester City: Caballero, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Sane, Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Aguero
Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Sterling, Kolarov, Navas, Stones, Iheanacho

