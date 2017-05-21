Manchester City's John Stones begins the trip to Watford on the bench.

Stones, who came on as a substitute in the 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, again starts among the substitutes following a groin strain.

The one alteration for City, who need only a point to guarantee a top-four finish, comes in defence as Gael Clichy replaces Aleksandar Kolarov.

Watford: Gomes, Holebas, Mariappa, Janmaat, Amrabat, Behrami, Doucoure, Niang, Cleverley, Capoue, Okaka

Subs: Deeney, Zuniga, Watson, Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Pereira

Manchester City: Caballero, Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Sane, Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Aguero

Subs: Gunn, Sagna, Sterling, Kolarov, Navas, Stones, Iheanacho

More to follow.