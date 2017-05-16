May 16, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
3-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Jesus (27'), De Bruyne (29'), Toure (57')
Sane (70')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Robson-Kanu
Chadli (51'), Dawson (52')

Result: Manchester City coast to win over West Bromwich Albion

The mighty Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City coast to a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion to move closer to claiming a top-four spot in the Premier League table.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 21:57 UK

Manchester City have moved closer to securing a place in the top four of the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne and Yaya Toure did the damage and although Hal Robson-Kanu netted a late consolation, the game was already over as Pep Guardiola's side got to within a point of sealing a spot in next season's Champions League.

It took City some time to get going in front of a less-than-capacity crowd in the North-West, but after Aleksandar Kolarov's free kick was saved in the 14th minute, it was one-way traffic.

Moments later, Leroy Sane drilled wide of the far post after being played in by Sergio Aguero, and just before the half-hour mark, they were able to make their pressure count.

After Kevin De Bruyne reached the byline, his deflected cross found Jesus all on his own at the back post and he could not miss from just two yards out.

Two minutes later, City effectively ended the match as a contest - even with 29 minutes left - when De Bruyne lashed the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards after the ball had deflected into his path.

The home side should have been at least three goals to the good before the break but after De Bruyne and Aguero both saw long-range strikes comfortably saved by Ben Foster, Sane drilled a half-volley over the bar.

In added-on time at the end of the first half, Salomon Rondon curled straight at Willy Caballero from 20 yards but that was as good as it got for the Baggies ahead of the second period.

Like in the first half, City did not immediately set about pushing for goals but within 12 minutes of the restart, they found a third through Toure who confidently placed the ball past Foster after playing a one-two with Aguero.

A number of substitutions disrupted the flow of the match - with Pablo Zabaleta introduced for his farewell appearance at the Etihad - but it was then when West Brom looked most dangerous with Rondon heading just wide of the post from 12 yards.

Apart from his goal, Jesus had been quiet but he almost scored a stunner after deceiving three West Brom defenders before seeing his well-struck strike tipped over by Foster.

City took their foot off the gas with the match seemingly over as a contest, with only Jesus forcing two excellent saves out of Foster after he had been found on the right.

However, with three minutes left, West Brom surprised their hosts with a goal as Allan Nyom found Robson-Kanu in the middle and he did the rest from six yards out.

It mattered little as City were able to see out the remaining minutes to move to the brink of guaranteeing their position at European football's top table for the next campaign.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Aleksandar Kolarov, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Ben Foster, Salomon Rondon, Willy Caballero, Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Hal Robson-Kanu, Allan Nyom, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Report: Yaya Toure offered new Manchester City contract on reduced wages
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'James Rodriguez would adapt to Premier League'
Result: Man City coast to win over West BromTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashWenger expecting "frustrating" finaleNolito 'in talks over Real Betis move'Guardiola: 'Barca would have sacked me'
Preview: Man City vs. West BromKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Guardiola: 'Transfer activity can wait'John Stones back in contention for CityTorino president surprised by Hart errors
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
 Stuart Armstrong of Celtic in action during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying play off first leg match, between Celtic FC and Malmo FF at Celtic Park on August 19, 2015 in Glasgow Scotland.
Tony Pulis: 'No approach for Celtic winger Stuart Armstrong'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Preview: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
Result: Man City coast to win over West BromTeam News: Aguero fit to start West Brom clashPulis may pull plug on Charlie Taylor dealWest Brom to investigate crowd troubleWest Brom 'agree compensation for Taylor'
Pulis: 'Chelsea are worthy champions'Antonio Conte: 'We won title together'Fabregas feared frustration at West BromTerry hails Chelsea's 'togetherness'Result: Chelsea beat West Brom to win PL title
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 