A win for Pep Guardiola 's side would see City claim third place, enabling them with automatic progression into the group stages of the Champions League next term.

Hosts Watford have very little to play for in Walter Mazzarri 's final game at Vicarage Road, while City will be aiming to clinch at least a fourth-placed finish by earning a point on their travels.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage as Watford take on Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

2.35pm Such has been Watford's slide this year, the Hornets are now on their longest losing streak in nine years. If they lose again today it will be their longest for 44 years.

2.33pm It has been a mixed season for Mazzarri after leading this side to a tremendous run during the early stages of the league. The coach too has been speaking about his departure from the club ahead of the match. Here is what he has said, as per BBC Sport: "I would like to thank the main characters of this season - the players and the fans. Our fans have always been extraordinary with their participation and with their fantastic passion for the whole season. Also I thank the players, who have always given 200 per cent of what they had, always going further and pushing their limits."

2.30pm Guardiola has certainly made clear that his team will not be beating about the bush going into the match. Here is what the coach has had to say about the tie, according to BBC Sport: "It's a crucial game for us absolutely - a final. It's in our hands. We have to go there and win. We have won three in a row but we still have 95, 96 minutes to fight. Watford have had a good season. They are safe. We have to be careful. We are going to make changes [in the summer]."

2.28pm It will be intriguing to see how this Watford side responds to the news that Mazzarri will departing after this game. The club has a poor 30 per cent win percentage in the league.

2.27pm One silver lining for Watford coming into this clash is that the Hornets are unbeaten in their three Premier League final day matches, all three of which have taken place at Vicarage Road.

2.25pm One key man for City is likely to be Aguero. The frontman has a fantastic record against the Hornets, having scored four goals in his last three games against Watford across all competitions. The presence of Jesus should provide a real problem for a vulnerable Watford defence too, which looks a little makeshift at the moment.

2.24pm The Premier League's final day tends to often be a productive one for City. The Sky Blues have only lost one of their last eight games on the special day. That defeat came back in 2012-13 as part of a 3-2 loss to Norwich City.

2.21pm This afternoon represents a huge moment for Guardiola, who has arguably endured a tough first season in the English top flight. This is going to be the first time in Guardiola's career as a manager that he has failed to end up in the top two. Having said that, the team can go some way to remedying their failures this term by securing Champions League football again for next season.

2.19pm The club's poor run extends beyond that too. Watford have suffered defeat in all seven matches this season against teams in the current top four of the Premier League table.

2.18pm One problem area for Watford in recent weeks has been in attack. They have scored only four goals in their last seven league games and three of those arrived during Monday's 4-3 defeat at champions Chelsea.

2.14pm Well what of City's chances today, then? Statistics show that Guardiola's side have never lost to Watford in the Premier League. In fact, across seven previous meetings in different competitions, Watford have not been able to beat City once. The Hornets' last victory over City came in Division Two in 1989.

2.12pm Much has been made of Troy Deeney's future at Watford and the experienced frontman finds himself on the bench today. Watford have opted for Stefano Okaka up top, with further creative supplied by M'Baye Niang, Etienne Capoue and Tom Cleverley. Adrian Mariappa and Miguel Britos are missing through injury and so too are Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Younes Kaboul.

2.10pm So the major news for City sees Vincent Kompany keeping his place at the back, while youngster John Stones starts on the bench. Guardiola has gone for an attacking lineup, which also includes both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in attack. Raheem Sterling still finds himself on the bench with both Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure starting in the visitors' midfield.

2.09pm MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Gunn, Sagna, Sterling, Kolarov, Navas, Stones, Iheanacho

2.09pm MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI: Caballero; Clichy, Kompany, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Sane, Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Aguero

2.08pm WATFORD SUBSTITUTES: Deeney, Zuniga, Watson, Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Pereira

2.08pm WATFORD STARTING XI: Gomes; Holebas, Mariappa, Janmaat, Amrabat, Behrami, Doucoure, Niang, Cleverley, Capoue, Okaka

2.07pm Right, time for some team news...

2.06pm As for the Hornets, Watford have lost five consecutive Premier League games and recently announced that this will be coach Walter Mazzarri 's final game in charge at the club.

2.05pm Following a rather difficult season for Pep, City have now managed to lost just one of their last 16 Premier League games. The Sky Blues are also unbeaten seven league matches with five wins and two draws, having scored 18 goals in that period.

2.04pm Arsenal will be hoping that City lose and they win in order to potentially force a single-match playoff for a European spot, although Guardiola's charges will determined to ensure that they get the job done with room to spare at Vicarage Road.

2.02pm City find themselves in the dominant position sitting in third place and they know three points today will land them with progression into the group stages of the Champions League. Should Guardiola's men secure just one point at Watford, they will be guaranteed of a fourth-placed finish, but will then require a playoff contest later in the summer to decide whether or not they make the group stages of Europe's leading competition.

2.01pm Despite the championship and relegation already being decided, today presents an important day for third and fourth place as City, Liverpool and Arsenal all find themselves vying for a lucrative top-four finish.