Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City

Sports Mole previews Wednesday evening's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City at the Stade Louis II.

Three weeks on from their classic at the Etihad Stadium, AS Monaco and Manchester City do battle again in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in the South of France.

The Citizens travel to the Stade Louis II sitting on a 5-3 lead from a crazy opening 90 minutes to the tie, widely considered to be one of the greatest matches to be played in the competition's history.

AS Monaco

© SilverHub

If there is one thing Monaco have built up a reputation for this season, it is the ability to find the net regularly. Heading into last month's first leg in Manchester, many neutrals predicted goals - that eight followed, the first time that had happened in a knockout tie, was perhaps less expected.

Arguably the continent's most exciting side right now, boasting 82 goals in the French top flight this term - more than any other side in Europe's top five divisions - Monaco will still back themselves to overcome the deficit in Wednesday's second leg.

Defeat to City was their first in 16 outings, and they were soon back to winning ways at the weekend when overcoming an improved Bordeaux side 2-1 on home soil to keep a hold of top spot in Ligue 1, narrowly ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In many ways it is PSG's collapse at Camp Nou last week, when letting ship six times in a match that just about overshadowed what was witnessed in Manchester a fortnight prior, that gives Les Monegasques further hope of recovering from their own late collapse in the first leg.

Not that they will need telling that this match is still very much in the balance, of course, as opposition boss Pep Guardiola himself admitted soon after full time last month that his side would almost certainly have to score more goals if they were to progress through.

Guardiola knows full well that sitting back on the slender two-goal advantage will only get his side so far, with Monaco scoring at a rate of 2.93 goals-per-game this term in Ligue 1, rejuvenated striker Radamel Falcao scoring 14 of those from a range of positions.

It will come as little surprise that the Principality side are currently the in-form team in French football, going 11 without defeat and winning nine of those, opening up a three-point advantage on PSG and a further two on of surprise package Nice.

Defensively speaking, too, Monaco are not quite as bad as they have been made out to be - their 26 goals against in Ligue 1 bettered only by three other teams, though the manner in which they were opened up by Man City will set alarm bells ringing as Leonardo Jardim prepares for this latest tussle.

Monaco also have domestic honours to continue battling for, with a Coupe de la Ligue final meeting against PSG to come early next month, shortly before facing Lille in the Coupe de France quarter-finals. With two-and-a-half months of the season to go, Jardim's men remain on course for a European and domestic quadruple.

Recent form in Champions League: DDWWLL

Recent form (all competitions): DLWWWW

Manchester City

© SilverHub

The good news for City as they make the trip across the Channel is that no side has exited the competition after finding the net five times in the first leg, while a look at the history books also suggests that Monaco may struggle for momentum.

The French club have topped their group all four times they have competed in the revamped European Cup, but they have suffered defeat in six of their last eight knockout ties - a 3-1 triumph over Arsenal in February 2015 proving to be their only victory.

Wednesday's return leg will be more about City than Monaco, though, as many already know what to expect from the Red & Whites, while City can be a little unpredictable at times.

Guardiola has managed to get his side back on the straight and narrow following their nadir in mid-January, when falling to a 4-0 reverse to Everton at a time when things were beginning to go south for the club following a period of much hope upon the Catalan's arrival.

Since then, the Citizens have won four and drawn two of their last six league outings, while also going 11 without defeat overall since the Goodison Park thrashing, leaving them third in the Premier League and through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Perhaps more importantly than the actual results themselves, however, is the manner in which they have finally managed to look more solid at the back - particularly away from home, where they have now gone six without conceding a single goal on their travels.

Even the most ardent City supporter will surely expect that run to come to an end at the Stade Louis II, having previously seen their side concede three times at Celtic Park this European campaign and four times at Camp Nou during the group stage.

A goalless draw with Stoke City on home soil a week ago certainly was not the best way to kick off a week described by Guardiola as 'season defining', but it was back to winning ways last time out as they eased to a 2-0 win over a feeble Middlesbrough side to keep their hopes alive of a double this term - a treble for those optimistic enough to think Chelsea will slip up in the Premier League.

City have never previously lost against French opposition, winning two and drawing two of their previous four encounters, while Monaco have come out on top in each of their last three knockout-round ties with English sides - Manchester United, 1997-98; Chelsea, 2003-04; Arsenal, 2014-15.

Recent form in Champions League: DLWDDW

Recent form (all competitions): DWWWDW

Team News

© SilverHub

Monaco's leading marksman Falcao, who scored twice in the first leg, is on course to be declared fit to feature from the off against City after picking up an injury from the bench in the win over Bordeaux.

The Colombian has been struggling with a hip problem over the past few days, but he returned to light training on Monday and revealed to reporters that he is "feeling good" ahead of the crunch European clash.

Arguably a bigger threat than Falcao is teenage striker Kylian Mbappe, linked with a number of top clubs in recent weeks - including the Citizens - after becoming the youngest player in 30 years to score 10 Ligue 1 goals.

Kamil Glik is suspended, meanwhile, meaning a place in the heart of defence for Jemerson alongside Andrea Raggi in a 4-4-2 formation.

In terms of the visitors, there have been suggestions that Kevin De Bruyne could be dropped from the engine room to make way for a defensively-stronger midfield, which will likely include Yaya Toure and Fernandinho.

Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan are the only long-term absentees for a City side that will almost certainly be led by Sergio Aguero, the scorer of six goals in his last five outings.

AS Monaco possible starting lineup:

Subasic; Sidibe, Jemerson, Raggi, Mendy; Silva, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Lemar; Mbappe, Falcao

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Caballero; Sagna, Otamendi, Stones, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Toure; Sane, Sterling, Silva; Aguero

Head To Head

The first-leg meeting between these two sides was the first time that they have ever faced off in competitive action; City twice falling behind in that thriller before eventually coming out on top 5-3.

That match at the Etihad Stadium contained 10 yellow cards, which is the most dished out in a single Champions League game this season.

Eleven of the previous 13 times a side has scored four or more home goals in the first leg of a knockout tie in this competition, they have gone on to progress, but one of those instances when this did not happen was in 2004 as Monaco knocked out Real Madrid.

We say: AS Monaco 3-2 Manchester City (City through 6-7 on agg)

History appears to suggest that Man City are the most likely of the two sides to advance through to the last eight, but many neutrals are simply hoping for more goals. The Citizens may have been opened up too easily at times in the first leg but they have gone six without conceding on their travels overall, with another shutout - or 1-0 defeat - enough to see them through on Wednesday.